Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 606 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $237.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average is $228.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

