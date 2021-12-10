Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,200 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

QYLD opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

