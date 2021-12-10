Patrick Joseph Madson Sells 900 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $86.25.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.