Patrick Joseph Madson Sells 900 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $86.25.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
