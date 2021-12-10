Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 148,517 shares.The stock last traded at $76.68 and had previously closed at $77.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,022 shares of company stock worth $2,050,770. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

