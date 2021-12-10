Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,582.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,480.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,461.94. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

