Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.33 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

