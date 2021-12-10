Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 145,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

