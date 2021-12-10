Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

