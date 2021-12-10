Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $234.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.43 and its 200-day moving average is $212.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

