Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Reaches Market Cap of $47.87 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $15.39 or 0.00031813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $47.87 million and $8.53 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.17 or 0.08291450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,262.27 or 0.99787226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,910 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

