Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

