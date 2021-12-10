Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.44% of PetMed Express worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 98,633.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

