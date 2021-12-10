Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $226,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 486.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $358.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $297.42 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.