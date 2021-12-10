Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,071 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBTB stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

