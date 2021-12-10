Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Triumph Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Triumph Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 253,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

