Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 38,630 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.