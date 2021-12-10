Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 45,778 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Harmonic worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.83 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 180.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

