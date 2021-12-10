Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,375 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $409.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

