Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 53 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of argenx by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of argenx by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $300.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.93. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.48.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

