Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.95. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

