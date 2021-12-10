Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,625,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.72.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

