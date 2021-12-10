Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,606,305 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

