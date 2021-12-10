Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $273,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $2,178,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 305.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Airbnb by 35.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,073,021 shares of company stock worth $196,011,703. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $181.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average is $160.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

