Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $220,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.89.

VEEV opened at $267.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.93 and a 200 day moving average of $307.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

