Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $176,000 Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEF. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

