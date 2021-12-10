Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 40.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 55.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.34 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.