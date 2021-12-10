Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 59.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FHI opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.