Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $181.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion and a PE ratio of -15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average of $160.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,073,021 shares of company stock worth $196,011,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

