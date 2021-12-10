Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 6,299.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in National Grid by 53.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $69.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

