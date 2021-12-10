PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.18.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PACCAR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
