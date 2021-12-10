PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in PACCAR by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 326.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 19.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 171.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

