P.A.W. Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises 7.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

