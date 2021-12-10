P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 150.5% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $11.06 on Friday. RADCOM Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.08 million, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDCM. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

