Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OSMT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

