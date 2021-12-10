Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $3,833,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.12. The company has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

