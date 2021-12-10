Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 275,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $15.82 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.