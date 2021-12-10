Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $204.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

