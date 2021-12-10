Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $613,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

NYSE TRV opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.