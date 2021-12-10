Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.08%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

