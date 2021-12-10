Orla Mining Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
