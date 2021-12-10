Orla Mining Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

TSE OLA opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

