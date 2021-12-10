Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $997.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

