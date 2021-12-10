Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 579 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

