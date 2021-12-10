Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 152 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

