Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 240.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 164,568 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 116,183 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

NYSE FL opened at $44.78 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

