Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

