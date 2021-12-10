Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.76.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

