Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $156.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

