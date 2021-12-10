Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 224,069 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $62.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

