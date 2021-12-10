Orca Investment Management LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

