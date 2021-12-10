Orca Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $160.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

