Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Orange by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 16.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 205.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 427,405 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.